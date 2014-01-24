ODOT workers face more arctic road conditions

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

Yet another arctic blast has arrived in northwest Ohio, and it won't be leaving until next week.

And it's not going to make driving any easier. The immediate problem will be blowing and drifting snow on rural roadways. Conditions are expected to worsen as the snow moves in.

All road crews can do is scrape the ice and slush off roadways. Forget about laying down any salt - sub-zero temperatures makes that an exercise in futility.

"We could be dealing with a situation where drivers must be cautious because knowing we cannot use materials, there's not a lot we'll be able to do with the exception of plowing," said Theresa Pollick of the Ohio Department of Transportation.

There will be 100 plow drivers out covering ODOT's eight counties in northwest Ohio. They'll be working 12-hour shifts until further notice.

It's turning into a costly year for ODOT operations in northwest Ohio. So far, $55 million has been spent on labor and materials.

"This is slightly above what we'd go through in a normal 10-year average period," Pollick said. "We're on track to have one of the most significant ice and snow years in recent history."

