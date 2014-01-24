ODOT workers face more arctic road conditions - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ODOT workers face more arctic road conditions

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect

  • Arctic Blast 2015More>>

  • Carbon Monoxide: Lurking danger in cold weather

    Carbon Monoxide: Lurking danger in cold weather

    Friday, February 20 2015 12:58 AM EST2015-02-20 05:58:21 GMT
    Friday, February 20 2015 12:58 AM EST2015-02-20 05:58:22 GMT
    As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.More >>
    As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.More >>

  • Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:49 GMT
    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:51 GMT
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>

  • Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Monday, January 5 2015 4:17 PM EST2015-01-05 21:17:02 GMT
    Thursday, January 8 2015 10:21 PM EST2015-01-09 03:21:36 GMT
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    •   
(Toledo News Now) -

Yet another arctic blast has arrived in northwest Ohio, and it won't be leaving until next week.

And it's not going to make driving any easier. The immediate problem will be blowing and drifting snow on rural roadways. Conditions are expected to worsen as the snow moves in.

All road crews can do is scrape the ice and slush off roadways. Forget about laying down any salt - sub-zero temperatures makes that an exercise in futility.

"We could be dealing with a situation where drivers must be cautious because knowing  we cannot use materials, there's not a lot we'll be able to do with the exception of plowing," said Theresa Pollick of the Ohio Department of Transportation.

There will be 100 plow drivers out covering ODOT's eight counties in northwest Ohio. They'll be working 12-hour shifts until further notice.

It's turning into a costly year for ODOT operations in northwest Ohio. So far, $55 million has been spent on labor and materials.

"This is slightly above what we'd go through in a normal 10-year average period," Pollick said. "We're on track to have one of the most significant ice and snow years in recent history."

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly