Closed tire business leaves property a mess - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Closed tire business leaves property a mess

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

‘Tires by Red' has been closed down at the corner of City Park and the Anthony Wayne Trail, and now neighbors and people driving by have to look at a large pile of tires and other junk.

Dave Golis, Toledo's chief building official, says the business owner Rachel Dennings was recently cited and taken to court by the city for nuisance conditions, improper storage of tires, and for not having a permanent heating source inside the building. It has been deemed not suitable for human habitation, and last week the property owner evicted her.

It's now a cluttered site and neighbors would like the mess to be cleaned up right away.

"It's really an eyesore," said Santos Urbina. "At least somebody should come out and clean it up for everybody. Actually we have a fairly good neighborhood; we don't need that stuff here."

Golis says the property owner is cooperating with the city and plans to clean up the mess soon.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly