Plow drivers fight fatigue for 12-hour shifts - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Plow drivers fight fatigue for 12-hour shifts

  • Arctic Blast 2015More>>

  • Carbon Monoxide: Lurking danger in cold weather

    Carbon Monoxide: Lurking danger in cold weather

    Friday, February 20 2015 12:58 AM EST2015-02-20 05:58:21 GMT
    Friday, February 20 2015 12:58 AM EST2015-02-20 05:58:22 GMT
    As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.More >>
    As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.More >>

  • Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:49 GMT
    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:51 GMT
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>

  • Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Monday, January 5 2015 4:17 PM EST2015-01-05 21:17:02 GMT
    Thursday, January 8 2015 10:21 PM EST2015-01-09 03:21:36 GMT
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    •   
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo street crews are getting ready for another round of snowfall, and have already worked 12-hour shifts for 38 of the past 48 days.

Dave Welch, commissioner of Streets, Bridges and Harbor for the City of Toledo, says it's been an extremely busy month of January for those snow plow drivers.

"It's been record-breaking for snow, time my guys have been working and also for our budget," he said. "We've spent about $850,000 so far with all of this snow and ice control."

Welch says all things considered, city plow drivers have done an excellent job both on the clock and off to get ready for the next day of work.

"They're out with a big plow, they have to keep their attention on the road, they have to make sure they're following the curbs," he said. "So it's constant attention. You do that 12 hours, 12 hours, 12 hours, your attention starts to wane a little bit. We allow them during the 12 hour shifts to pull over if they get a little tired or stop for a cup of coffee, so they do that."

Welch says driver safety is a team effort, thanks to the work of city mechanics.

"We have support of our facilities' fleet operations and those guys are running shifts continually to keep our trucks running, because things break down when you run 24-7."

According to Welch, the best way you can help out those drivers is to give them plenty of space out on the roads.     

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly