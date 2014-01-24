OSHP cruiser, snow plow involved in 2 Turnpike accidents - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP cruiser, snow plow involved in 2 Turnpike accidents

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a number of accidents on the Ohio Turnpike Friday, including one involving a Turnpike Authority Plow, and another involving a OSHP cruiser.

 Officials say a passenger car hit a snow plow near mile marker 93. 

Dispatchers also tell us a trooper's cruiser was rear-ended near mile marker 107.  That trooper was assisting another motorist at the time. 

No injuries were reported in either accident.

