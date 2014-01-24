Thief gets away after robbing Adrian bank - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Thief gets away after robbing Adrian bank

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Police in Adrian are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon.

First Federal Bank, located at 1701 W. Maumee, was robbed just before 4 p.m.

Police say the thief left with an undisclosed amount of money. No employees or customers were harmed.

The bank will be closed while police investigate.

