Magazine ranks Toledo Huntington Center #1 in Midwest - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Magazine ranks Toledo Huntington Center #1 in Midwest

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

For the fourth consecutive year, the Huntington Center has been ranked #1 in the Midwest by concert industry magazine, Venues Today

Venues Today ranks the top venues by gross ticket sales for all concerts and events that occurred throughout the year. Toledo's Huntington Center was ranked in the 5,001-10,000 seating capacity.

The rankings include all venues located in the following states for Venues Today's Midwest issue:

-Ohio

-Iowa

-Minnesota

-Missouri

-South Dakota

-North Dakota

-Nebraska

-Oklahoma

-Kansas

-Michigan

-Wisconsin

-Indiana 

"The Huntington Center continues to have great support and great interest. We are very appreciative of all the people who bought tickets to the events in 2013. We will continue to bring top-notch quality concerts and shows to the Huntington Center in 2014," said General Manager Steve Miller.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly