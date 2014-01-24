Endangered Francois' langur monkey born at Toledo Zoo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Endangered Francois' langur monkey born at Toledo Zoo

The Francois' langur monkey was born Jan. 18, 2014. (Source: Toledo Zoo/Katie Clifton) The Francois' langur monkey was born Jan. 18, 2014. (Source: Toledo Zoo/Katie Clifton)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A male Francois' langur monkey was born at the Toledo Zoo Jan. 18. Visitors can see him indoors with his parents and siblings at the zoo's Primate Forest.

This is the sixth offspring for the baby's parents, and his mother is providing excellent maternal care. Both parents arrived at the zoo in May 2000 on recommendation from the Francois' langur Species Survival Plan, a cooperative breeding program coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums

As an adult, a Francois' langur has a long, black, silky coat with a white band of cheek fur and a pointed crest of hair on top of its head. A typical Francois' langur baby, however, is predominantly orange. Biologists believe the orange color helps the baby blend in with foliage in the tree canopies of its native habitat in Vietnam, southeast China and central Laos.

Fewer than 2,500 Francois' langurs are estimated to survive in the wild, with hunting and habitat loss contributing to their status as an endangered species. The Toledo Zoo is one of fewer than 20 institutions in the United States to exhibit and breed Francois' langurs.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Endangered Francois' langur monkey born at Toledo ZooMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Zoo Babies

    SLIDESHOW: Zoo Babies

    It's always exciting when a brand new bundle of joy joins the Toledo Zoo family. Check out these Zoo Babies and visit the Toledo Zoo to see them in person!
    More >>
    It's always exciting when a brand new bundle of joy joins the Toledo Zoo family. Check out these Zoo Babies and visit the Toledo Zoo to see them in person!More >>
Powered by Frankly