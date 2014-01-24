Weather causing closings and cancellations - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Weather closings and cancellations

(Toledo News Now) -

As temps drop and snow falls, organizations start closing doors and canceling events. Keep checking back to this list as we update it throughout the day. You can send us your closing or cancellation at news@toledonewsnow.com.

Bowling with SO Athlete fundraiser at Penny's Eastern Lanes - rescheduled for Feb. 16

Harvest Fellowship Church (Hamler) - All services canceled Sunday

Kansas St. James - Services and Musical Practice canceled Sunday

Liberty Center at Pettisville Boys Basketball – rescheduled for Feb. 10

Master's Hand Church of God (Castalia) - Sunday School, AM Worship, Food Pantry Distribution canceled Sunday

Northern Wood County Republican Club's monthly meeting - next meeting will take place Feb. 24

Perrysburg Amateur Baseball/Softball Registration - rescheduled to Feb. 4

Pettisville at Holgate Girls Basketball – rescheduled for Feb. 7

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Breastfeeding Support Group - Rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

Sandusky/Thirsty Pony Polar Plunge - postponed until March 8

Shiloh United Methodist Church - Closed Sunday

SS Patrick and Andrew (Liberty)- Morning Mass canceled 

St. John's United Church of Christ-Holgate; Annual meeting rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 2

St. Ursula Academy - rescheduled for Feb. 17-19

Springfield at Maumee Boys Basketball Games – Rescheduled For Feb. 18

Sylvania Schools: Kindergarten Information Night at Central Trail - rescheduled for Feb. 10

Tinora vs. Wauseon Girls Basketball Game – rescheduled for Feb. 11

Trinity Lutheran Church (Fremont) - Service canceled Sunday, annual meeting rescheduled for Feb. 9

Wilkins Apologetics Club - rescheduled for Feb. 13

Click here for more closings and cancellations.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly