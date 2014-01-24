Last OH county lifts snow emergency - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Last OH county lifts snow emergency

(Toledo News Now) -

Snowfall in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan resulted in snow emergencies being issued in several counties.

After days of hard work by city crews, no more counties remain under advisories. Williams County finally lifted its level 1 snow emergency Wednesday, days after other counties.

As more winter weather hits, drivers are reminded to leave early and allow for extra space between vehicles.

