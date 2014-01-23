Perrysburg preschool expanding classrooms, extending hours - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg preschool expanding classrooms, extending hours

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

OnePerrysburg elementary is added several new preschool classes where childrenwill be cared for all day.

Startingnext year, four classrooms will be added to St. Rose Catholic School. They willbe state-of-the-art and equipped with smart boards, but the classrooms aren'tthe only things expanding.

Rightnow, St. Rose preschool is only half a day and housed in a separate building.The new program will be a full day, increase enrollment and call for anadditional teacher. Next year, there will be four classes for 4-year-olds,three for 3-year-olds and a mixed class for four 4- and 5-year-olds all underthe same roof as the elementary school.

It'sall in an effort to better serve parents and allow students more access to themain building.

"Nowthey have to cross a parking lot and in bad weather, getting 3-year-olds and4-year-olds all bundled up is not easy," said Principal Barbara Janks.

Therenovations have already been funded by parishioners. An open house isscheduled for St. Rose this Sunday.

Formore information on tuition and registration for your children, visit the St. Rose website here.

