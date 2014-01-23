Gov. Kasich talks Ohio accomplishments in Bowling Green - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gov. Kasich talks Ohio accomplishments in Bowling Green

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Ohio Governor John Kasich has never officially announced he's running for re-election, but when you listen to him give a speech, it may sound like he is.

Kasich told Wood County Republicans Thursday night this is an exciting time in Ohio: much has been accomplished and there's much more to do. He ticked off one accomplishment after another at the party's annual Lincoln Day dinner in Bowling Green.

Kasich pointed out eliminating the state's $8 billion deficit and creating what is now a $1.4 billion surplus.

"And we've got one thing in mind and that is to lift the people of the state to reclaim Ohio's great legacy of growth, opportunities, innovation and invention," he said.

The governor says Ohio has fiscal stability, reduced taxes, job growth and business expansion. He believes the way to get things done is to listen to people, hear what they want, then deliver.

"And I want people to be empowered," he said. "I don't want them to leave our great state and for this great state to be stronger because than it is, you create jobs."

Kasich closed his speech with a quote from President Ronald Reagan: "You ain't seen nothing yet."

