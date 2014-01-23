Maumee Valley students named state champs in app challenge - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maumee Valley students named state champs in app challenge

Seven sixth-graders at Maumee Valley Country Day School have been named state champions in Verizon's app challenge.

With the help of their teacher, the students had to develop and app idea that would incorporate stem learning and be beneficial to their community at the same time.

The MVCD students' app idea is called Beach-teria and focuses on the algae problems in the Great Lakes region.

"Maumee Valley is a place where students pursue their passions and we really encourage that," said Brian Soash, math and science teacher at MVCD and app advisor. "Many of our students have background in working with coding and programming. Some of our students that are on the app challenge have actually programmed their own apps before, so this is something they really jumped at. It's another outlet for us to really encourage them to pursue their passions."

The group will now go on to compete regionally, and if they win there, they'll go on to nationals.

