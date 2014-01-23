Parts that can cause toilets to burst are recalled - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Parts that can cause toilets to burst are recalled

WASHINGTON (AP) - Watch out for exploding toilets.

Flushmate, the maker of a high-pressure flushing system sold at Home Depot and Lowe's, is expanding its recall of the parts, because they can burst near a seam with force enough to shatter the toilet tank.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Thursday that the company is recalling 351,000 units in the U.S. and about 9,400 units in Canada of the Series 503 Flushmate 111 Pressure Assist flushing systems installed inside toilet tanks that were made from March 2008 through June 2009.

There were no reports of injuries.

The move follows a recall in June 2009 of the same systems made from October 1997 through February 2008.

Flushmate of New Hudson, Mich., is a division of Sloan Valve Co.

