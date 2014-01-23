Lenawee Co Crime Stoppers to close without funds

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Alocal Crime Stoppers organization may be coming to an end.

Leadersin Lenawee County say if they don't raise enough money by this summer, they mayhave to get rid of the program.

"Onething is certain: Criminals are going to keep on committing crime, and we needto do everything we can to protect the citizens," said William Wise, chairmanof the Lenawee County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppersis a major tool the local law enforcement agencies use to keep citizens safe.Now the program is at risk due to funding problems.

"Currentlyin our budget, we're down to about $900, and we have a $1,800 fee that's goingto be coming up in July," explained Dale Smith, vice president of Crime Stoppers.

Alot of that money covers rewards and a special computer program that allowstipsters to stay completely anonymous when they submit information about acrime or suspect.

"There'salways somebody in the community that knows or has seen something that'shappened," Wise said.

Officialssay the guaranteed protection that Crime Stoppers provides has more people comingforward with tips that get dangerous people off the street. That may not happenas often if the program ends.

"Itwill impact the ability to arrest criminals, get the information to therespective police officers that need the information to go out there andinvestigate crimes that are being committed," Smith said. "Unfortunately, wefeel that it will lead to a lot of unsolved crimes."

Ifyou want to help, call 517-266-6161or 877-276-8477 and leave your contact information.

