Sylvania Schools consider new levy for May ballot - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Schools consider new levy for May ballot

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Sylvania homeowners will soon be asked to pay more in property taxes as the school district faces a future deficit.

School board members unanimously approved putting a 3.8 mill levy on the May ballot. At least some parents say they will vote for the levy to help the schools.

"I usually vote yes for school levies just because it is good for our property values and I want to support the schools my kids are going to be going to," said Kate Lindon.

The levy would generate $4.9 million per year for the district and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $133 per year.

School officials project that by July of 2016 they will have a deficit of $1.4 million. They say they will be reaching out to the community to inform them about why the levy is needed.

"We will be talking about the impact of reduced property values and reduced state funding, and also the efficiency that we have put in place and just kind of the frugal mindset that we have been operating with over the last four years," said Superintendent Brad Rieger.

The Lucas County auditor still needs to approve the mill amount. Then there will be a final vote during next Monday's school board meeting.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Sylvania Schools consider new levy for May ballotMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly