Proposed baseball complex worries some neighbors in Point Place

A proposed youth baseball complex in Point Place isn't sitting well with some neighbors.

An 11.5-acre site along the 4200 block of Suder Avenue is owned by Washington Local Schools, and the district has a lease agreement with the Trilby Youth Sports Foundation, which has submitted a request for a Special Use Permit (SUP) to build a baseball complex there. The SUP request needs to be approved by Toledo City Council for the plan to move forward.

Ray Elieff owns a five-acre family farm next door and has lived there since 1935, and he's not happy about the plan. If approved, the service drive for the complex would be located just a few feet away from his home.

"Once the ball diamonds are in, we'll have excessive noise," Elieff said. "On weekends when people want to relax, it'll be screaming, yelling."

He says he'd rather see more single-family homes built on that land.

"If you don't put ball diamonds in, the land is available for development. Housing would bring in taxes for the school system, for the county."

Councilwoman Lindsay Webb says she's been trying to ease concerns of neighbors, and is supporting the request.

"What we've come up with is a reduced density," she said. "So rather than four diamonds, we're talking about three diamonds. They intend to use it sometime between April and the end of June, no lights."

Webb says the SUP is the only request before council.

"That's city council's only consideration. There are no tax abatements. There's no general fund or capital improvement dollars in any way being used by the city."

The SUP request will be reviewed by the Toledo Planning Commission and Toledo City Council's Zoning and Planning Committee before council takes a vote.       

