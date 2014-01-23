3 Internet cafes reopen in Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

3 Internet cafes reopen in Toledo

Dick Berry, Reporter
WTOL Staff
TOLEDO, OH

They're back! Three Internet cafes have reopened in Toledo.

Last year, a new law effectively banned sweepstakes businesses, like the cafes, causing many to shut their doors. The law limited Internet cafe prizes to items valued at less than $10. If they didn't, authorities were given the power to prosecute businesses as illegal gambling operations.

Matt Keiser returned Thursday to east Toledo's Players Club.

"There's more than one way to skin a cat. When somebody needs some money, you can come in here and double something inside your pocket. However, you choose to bet. Play it smart, you can almost turn this into a second income," said Keiser.

Before the law, Internet cafes sold Internet time cards that customers used to play games loaded onto machines.

Owner of three cafes in Toledo, Rob Dabish closed the clubs after the Ohio law took effect in October. He says he has a plan to keep them open without violating the state law on state payouts, but won't reveal what it is.

Meanwhile, Keiser says he prefers the cafe over the Hollywood Toledo Casino.

"Because I can go in there with a 10 and leave with 70. That would be cool for me to do something nice for my children and wife," explained Keiser.

Yet another player hoping to hit the jackpot at an Internet cafe. 

