EDITORIAL: General Mills to change Cheerios ingredients

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Our winter weather has been miserable, and there are lots of world problems we could discuss, but today I am thinking about Cheerios.

I've eaten Cheerios practically every morning since I've been a kid. Our family dog, Flynn, likes them, too. General Mills has recently announced it would begin labeling Cheerios as containing no ingredients from genetically modified organisms, or GMOs.

General Mills was pressured by activist groups to make this change, and the food company believes consumers will like it.

Non-GMO Cheerios are going to cost more, and technically, they won't even be GMO free. Yes, the company is replacing Cheerios' cornstarch and sugar with products that have NOT been bioengineered, even though many studies have confirmed the safety of bioengineered foods. But its main ingredient - oats - were modified a long time ago. While they weren't created in a laboratory, breeders cross-bred several varieties of oats, even mixing in wild plants, to make the product we're familiar with today.

So my favorite cereal will cost more and not even be free of evil GMOs. Flynn doesn't care, but I don't see any advantage and find the whole thing annoying.

Green America had better leave my beer alone because it looks like it's going to be a long winter.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.