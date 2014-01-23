EDITORIAL: General Mills to change Cheerios ingredients - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: General Mills to change Cheerios ingredients

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon
(Toledo News Now) -

Our winter weather has been miserable, and there are lots of world problems we could discuss, but today I am thinking about Cheerios.

I've eaten Cheerios practically every morning since I've been a kid. Our family dog, Flynn, likes them, too. General Mills has recently announced it would begin labeling Cheerios as containing no ingredients from genetically modified organisms, or GMOs.

General Mills was pressured by activist groups to make this change, and the food company believes consumers will like it.

Non-GMO Cheerios are going to cost more, and technically, they won't even be GMO free. Yes, the company is replacing Cheerios' cornstarch and sugar with products that have NOT been bioengineered, even though many studies have confirmed the safety of bioengineered foods. But its main ingredient - oats - were modified a long time ago. While they weren't created in a laboratory, breeders cross-bred several varieties of oats, even mixing in wild plants, to make the product we're familiar with today.

So my favorite cereal will cost more and not even be free of evil GMOs. Flynn doesn't care, but I don't see any advantage and find the whole thing annoying.

Green America had better leave my beer alone because it looks like it's going to be a long winter.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Opinion from Vice President and General ManagerEditorialsMore>>

  • Editorial: Bishop Thomas on agreement between ProMedica, Capital Care Network

    Editorial: Bishop Thomas on agreement between ProMedica, Capital Care Network

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-03-08 17:52:17 GMT

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    More >>

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    More >>

  • Editorial: Toledo Water Conditioning

    Editorial: Toledo Water Conditioning

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:25 PM EST2018-02-21 21:25:47 GMT

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    More >>

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    More >>

  • Editorial: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens

    Editorial: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:57 AM EST2018-02-02 15:57:15 GMT
    (Source: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens)(Source: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens)

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

    More >>

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly