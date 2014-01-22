St. John’s alum maintains basketball tie as referee - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

St. John’s alum maintains basketball tie as referee

Reporting by Jordan Strack, Sports
A lot of great players have come through St. John's Jesuit High School. One of them, John Floyd, still lives and breathes basketball, just in a different way.

You may remember Floyd dominating games for Ed Heintschel back in the early 2000s. He then went on to play at Bowling Green, where he was a captain his final year. Floyd's interactions with referees led him to a new career choice: He's still involved with basketball, but now when he laces up his sneakers, he's wearing stripes.

"Being able to stay involved in some way or another has just been a blessing," Floyd said. "It's been a great thing for me. It's given me the opportunity to travel around and officiate different venues and still be part of the action."

He has worked high school games and is now working division one college games as he works his way up the ranks. Like players and coaches, Floyd is always trying to improve.

"It bothers us when we don't get a play right," he said. "We really strive for perfection. You're never going to officiate that perfect game, but just like a coach strives for perfection from his players, we strive from ourselves."

Floyd says he doesn't know what his ultimate goal is in the profession, but he loves that he can still be on the court.

"It truly means the world to me. This game has blessed me with so many opportunities and I feel like maybe I'm just giving back a little bit. I could never give it back totally what I owe it, but I'm trying to do the best I can."

