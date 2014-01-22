Councilman hopes to bring art, new life to east Toledo

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Property owners, business owners, politicians and artists met Wednesday night to discuss their vision to bring hope to the east Toledo community through art.

Councilman Mike Craig and the CEO of Artinstark Robb Hankins spoke to east Toledo residents about turning Main Street into a hub for art and music as a way of re-energizing the city.

"People who buy art and people who are interested in the arts, they will go where the artists go," Craig said. "And artists will go where it's economical for them to operate."

He says he hopes this will create an atmosphere for business and building owners to talk and come up with goals.

"We want to talk about getting art shows, even if they're only temporary art shows in a temporary gallery space," he said. "We want to talk about getting live music here when the weather changes."

Hankins says he has seen a dramatic difference in Canton, OH. Their downtown has gone from having only one art gallery to 26 galleries and studios. Now people are interested in moving to the downtown area.

"The arts are a weapon for convincing people to love their neighborhood or love their downtown again," he said.

If you'd like to get involved, email Councilman Mike Craig, or call him at 419-245-1050.

