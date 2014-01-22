Flu season is for the dogs, too

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The flu has been making headlines for weeks, causing people across the country to become very ill and in some cases die. But there's another flu strain going around that dog owners need to look out for.

Cough, nasal discharge, lack of energy and appetite are all symptoms of the flu – not just in humans, but in dogs as well.

Canine influenza was first discovered in Florida in 2003. It has spread to 39 states, including Ohio. While there have been no reported cases in northwest Ohio this year, dogs could still be at risk.

There are three ways a dog can come down with the flu:

1) Dog-to-dog contact (licking, etc)

2) Airborne virus from coughing or sneezing dog

3) Contaminated surface, such as a shared toy or a person who was petting a sick dog

The virus is dog-specific, so a human won't get sick from a dog or vice versa.

There is a vaccine available for dogs, and some vets highly recommend it.

"We vaccinate them, then in 2-4 weeks, we vaccinate them again," said Dr. Jen Tate at Sylvania Vet. "And then it's annual thereafter. The vaccine won't keep them from getting influenza, but it can significantly decrease how sick they get."

Dr. Tate suggests asking your veterinarian if the vaccine is right for your dog.

