Local family searching for 2 lost dogs

A local family is hoping some kindhearted neighbor has taken their dogs in for the night as the sub-freezing temperatures linger. But they are more than pets for their little boy - they're helpers.

Erica Merryman says they spent two hours driving around West Millgrove and Fostoria looking for their two dogs – a 5-year-old black lab mix named Lou Lou and an 8-month-old Great Dane named cow – Wednesday evening.

The dogs got loose shortly after 4 p.m. Merryman says Cow was tied up outside to go to the bathroom. When her kids got home from school, Lou Lou pushed past the kids coming in and took off outside. Cow ran after her and broke his collar.

"[Cow] was an expensive dog bought for my son's second birthday," Merryman said. "[My son] suffers from speech delays and sensory problems. The only words he spoke at the time were 'mom,' 'dad,' 'ball' and 'cow,' hence his name."

Neither dog has a microchip, and Cow's collar is not on him because he broke out of it. Lou Lou is wearing a pink polka dot collar with no tags. Merryman says they had just put the new collar on her and hadn't switched the tags over.

The family lives on 199 in West Millgrove. They searched along 199 and Jerry City Road and the surrounding area. Merryman says she has contacted the Wood and Hancock County dog wardens, police departments and the Humane Society.

"The kids miss both of them," she said. "I'm hoping someone has picked them up. It's so cold out."

If anyone finds these dogs, Merryman asks that they call the dog warden.

