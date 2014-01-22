Local family searching for 2 lost dogs

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A local family is hoping some kindhearted neighbor has taken their dogs in for the night as the sub-freezing temperatures linger. But they are more than pets for their little boy - they're helpers.

Erica Merryman says they spent two hours driving around West Millgrove and Fostoria looking for their two dogs – a 5-year-old black lab mix named Lou Lou and an 8-month-old Great Dane named cow – Wednesday evening.

The dogs got loose shortly after 4 p.m. Merryman says Cow was tied up outside to go to the bathroom. When her kids got home from school, Lou Lou pushed past the kids coming in and took off outside. Cow ran after her and broke his collar.

"[Cow] was an expensive dog bought for my son's second birthday," Merryman said. "[My son] suffers from speech delays and sensory problems. The only words he spoke at the time were 'mom,' 'dad,' 'ball' and 'cow,' hence his name."

Neither dog has a microchip, and Cow's collar is not on him because he broke out of it. Lou Lou is wearing a pink polka dot collar with no tags. Merryman says they had just put the new collar on her and hadn't switched the tags over.

The family lives on 199 in West Millgrove. They searched along 199 and Jerry City Road and the surrounding area. Merryman says she has contacted the Wood and Hancock County dog wardens, police departments and the Humane Society.

"The kids miss both of them," she said. "I'm hoping someone has picked them up. It's so cold out."

If anyone finds these dogs, Merryman asks that they call the dog warden.

