Toledo street crews continue to battle snow - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledoroad crews are once again out working to make sure the roads are safe as the snowcontinues.

Thecrews are working 12-hour shifts and will continue to work to stay on top ofthe situation as snow is expected to continue overnight. Officials say thissnow is nothing compared to what they've already cleared.

"Nottoo bad after the big 10 and 12 inches, but again, it's a 12-hour shift. Theguys in the equipment get tired," said David Welch, commissioner of streets,bridges and harbor.

Crewswill keep a close eye on the roads to make sure they stay safe for drivers.

