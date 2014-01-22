Man finds fishing line in food from local restaurant

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

One Toledo man bit off more than he could chew at the Ocean Garden Buffet Tuesday night. While eating his dinner, Carl Sanderson says he swallowed a fishing line.

"As I was eating the crayfish, I felt something tickling in the bottom of my throat," he said. "I felt something on the side of my lip, so I reached for it and pulled it out and it was a fishing line…about a foot long."

Sanderson says he was having dinner with his girlfriend Jodi Gibson. They called a waitress over and asked to speak to a manager.

"They said it was my fault," Sanderson said. "That the fishing line came from me."

The couple didn't have to pay for Sanderson's meal, but they did have to pay for Gibson's.

"I didn't think I should've paid for nothing," Sanderson said.

The manager of the Ocean Garden Buffet says their seafood is pre-cooked, so there was no way for them to catch if anything was wrong with the food.

"We do our best to prevent anything from happening to our food," he said. "I know that something probably happened in this case, but this did not happen to two people and no other customers had this problem so we got his meal solved."

But just last week one of our viewers sent in a picture of a piece of plastic inside a chunk of chicken. Guess where it came from? Ocean Garden Buffet.

"I think at this point they need to be investigated," Gibson said. "They need to be brought up to an administrative hearing."

The couple called the board of health, hoping something will be done.

