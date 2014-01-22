Man finds fishing line in food from local restaurant - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man finds fishing line in food from local restaurant

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH

One Toledo man bit off more than he could chew at the Ocean Garden Buffet Tuesday night. While eating his dinner, Carl Sanderson says he swallowed a fishing line.

"As I was eating the crayfish, I felt something tickling in the bottom of my throat," he said. "I felt something on the side of my lip, so I reached for it and pulled it out and it was a fishing line…about a foot long."

Sanderson says he was having dinner with his girlfriend Jodi Gibson. They called a waitress over and asked to speak to a manager.

"They said it was my fault," Sanderson said. "That the fishing line came from me."

The couple didn't have to pay for Sanderson's meal, but they did have to pay for Gibson's.

"I didn't think I should've paid for nothing," Sanderson said.

The manager of the Ocean Garden Buffet says their seafood is pre-cooked, so there was no way for them to catch if anything was wrong with the food.

"We do our best to prevent anything from happening to our food," he said. "I know that something probably happened in this case, but this did not happen to two people and no other customers had this problem so we got his meal solved."

But just last week one of our viewers sent in a picture of a piece of plastic inside a chunk of chicken. Guess where it came from? Ocean Garden Buffet.

"I think at this point they need to be investigated," Gibson said. "They need to be brought up to an administrative hearing."

The couple called the board of health, hoping something will be done.

