Plans drawn up to turn part of Overland Industrial Park to green space

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A site plan has been submitted to the Toledo Planning Commission for the overhaul of the portion of the Overland Industrial Park which will not be used for job creation efforts.

Roughly 27 acres are located between Jeep Parkway and the Ottawa River. The plan calls for the reconfiguration of Jeep Parkway and tying that into a roundabout at Berdan Ave. Most of that land will be converted into green space, land which was once used for employee parking at the former Jeep plant.

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority has been redeveloping the land since it acquired the site in 2010, and President Paul Toth says it's been a very challenging and rewarding project.

"There's a large area that was previously parking for the Jeep plant that we're going to turn into green space," he said. "We're looking at doing some solar installation there, possibly as well as some geothermal wells in that area."

Toth says the project has been an excellent example of ongoing collaboration and teamwork between the port authority, the City of Toledo and ODOT.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.