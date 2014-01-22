Plans drawn up to turn part of Overland Industrial Park to green - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Plans drawn up to turn part of Overland Industrial Park to green space

Construction work at Overland Industrial Park Construction work at Overland Industrial Park
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A site plan has been submitted to the Toledo Planning Commission for the overhaul of the portion of the Overland Industrial Park which will not be used for job creation efforts.

Roughly 27 acres are located between Jeep Parkway and the Ottawa River. The plan calls for the reconfiguration of Jeep Parkway and tying that into a roundabout at Berdan Ave. Most of that land will be converted into green space, land which was once used for employee parking at the former Jeep plant.

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority has been redeveloping the land since it acquired the site in 2010, and President Paul Toth says it's been a very challenging and rewarding project.

"There's a large area that was previously parking for the Jeep plant that we're going to turn into green space," he said. "We're looking at doing some solar installation there, possibly as well as some geothermal wells in that area."

Toth says the project has been an excellent example of ongoing collaboration and teamwork between the port authority, the City of Toledo and ODOT.   

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly