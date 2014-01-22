City asks residents which streets need most repair - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City asks residents which streets need most repair

You don't have to go far in Toledo to find a street in need of repair, and city leaders want to hear from you about where future resurfacing money needs to be targeted.

Sharon Riley has been living along Bennett Road for the past 48 years, and says she's frustrated with the conditions of the road in front of her home.

"We just got patchwork a week ago, but it's bad," she said.

This year the city will spend nearly $6 million on repairs to major streets where state and federal funding has also been secured, with an additional $2.2 million being set aside for the general resurfacing program. Sharon says this should be a high priority for city leaders.

"I go down a new street and say, ‘Geez this is really bad,' when you start flying around," she said. "We need a lot of repairs."

Next month city council will host a series of neighborhood meetings to discuss street resurfacing needs. Toledoans can have their say now by calling their district council member at 419-245-1050, or people can call the ‘Call City Hall' hotline for complaints, at 419-936-2020.

