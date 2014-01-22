Parents devastated by decision to close Franciscan Academy - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Parents devastated by decision to close Franciscan Academy

Lourdes University announced Tuesday that they will close the Franciscan Academy in Sylvania at the end of this academic year.

The academy has been open 40 years, but officials say due to low enrolment and financial problems, they cannot keep the school open. Parents were devastated by the news.

"The fact that the information hasn't been transparent, and you have disempowered all of us from doing anything about the community that we create, we love, we care about by walking in and pulling the rug from underneath us," said a parent in attendance at the meeting Tuesday.

Lourdes University President David Livingston says it would not have mattered if parents were informed sooner. In a document handed to parents at the meeting, the university stated the Franciscan Academy is not financially sustainable in the long run.

"It's not just about money," Livingston said. "It has to do with future demographics, future enrolment trends. It also has to do with the mission of the university."

That mission does not include the Franciscan Academy.

"Our primary mission is to service and educate bachelor through master's degree students," he said. "The academy services our education department and, of course, has its own valid mission of serving pre-school through eighth grade, but we also had to ask the question whether it was core to our mission."

