MOST WANTED: Man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend

Every Wednesday we team up with law enforcement to bring you the area's most wanted. Since the start, it has been a huge success - all thanks to you. Out of 28 suspects we have profiled, 24 have been arrested.

Now authorities need your help finding a man accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend.

U.S. Marshals say Mario Kea II is wanted for assault, intimidation and escape after an incident stemming from Nov. 29 when he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend causing injuries to her face.

Kea is described as a black male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds. Officials say he has a long criminal history, including weapons, assaults, and drug possession offenses.

Kea is believed to be living in the 400 block of St. Clair in Toledo. If you've seen him or have any information that could help lead to his arrest, call the U.S. Marshals tipline at 1-866-4-WANTED. You can remain anonymous.

