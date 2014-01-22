MOST WANTED: Man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Every Wednesday we team up with law enforcement to bring you the area's most wanted. Since the start, it has been a huge success - all thanks to you. Out of 28 suspects we have profiled, 24 have been arrested.

Now authorities need your help finding a man accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend.

U.S. Marshals say Mario Kea II is wanted for assault, intimidation and escape after an incident stemming from Nov. 29 when he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend causing injuries to her face.

Kea is described as a black male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds. Officials say he has a long criminal history, including weapons, assaults, and drug possession offenses.

Kea is believed to be living in the 400 block of St. Clair in Toledo. If you've seen him or have any information that could help lead to his arrest, call the U.S. Marshals tipline at 1-866-4-WANTED. You can remain anonymous.

