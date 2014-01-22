More clinics scheduled in wake of increased flu cases - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

More clinics scheduled in wake of increased flu cases

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Local agencies reached out to the community to provide an update on the flu and pneumonia Wednesday.

AmeriCare Home Health Services and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department conducted a forum at the Toledo Senior Center located on Jefferson Avenue downtown. Officials touched on the recent influenza A and influenza B viruses, as well as pneumonia concerns. 

In response to the increasing number of reported flu cases, additional flu clinics have been scheduled locally.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will hold another walk-in flu clinic after last week's clinics attracted hundreds of people. The clinic will run as scheduled, or until vaccines run out. The cost is $30.

-Jan. 25: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    
Lenawee County will also hold a pair of flu clinics the next two Thursdays at its health department in Adrian. You can call 517-264-5226 to schedule an appointment.

-Jan. 23: 8 a.m. - noon
-Jan. 30: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

So far in our area, there have been nine confirmed deaths connected to the flu:

-4 in Lucas County
-1 in Henry County
-2 in Monroe County
-1 in Lenawee County
-1 in Hillsdale County

That number could increase once an exact cause of death is determined for a 29-year-old Lucas County man suspected of dying from the flu.

County Number of Cases Reported Number of Hospitalizations Number of Confirmed Deaths
Lucas -- 82 4
Wood 52 8 0
Defiance 130 -- --
Fulton 166 -- --
Ottawa 219 -- --
Seneca -- 3 --
Hancock 4 8 --
Henry 141 -- 1
Monroe -- -- 2
Lenawee 39 8 1
Hillsdale 10 8 1

If you need any information on the flu, head to our Flu Tracker section, where you can find details on clinics, symptoms, treatment and more.

