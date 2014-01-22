More clinics scheduled in wake of increased flu cases

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Local agencies reached out to the community to provide an update on the flu and pneumonia Wednesday.

AmeriCare Home Health Services and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department conducted a forum at the Toledo Senior Center located on Jefferson Avenue downtown. Officials touched on the recent influenza A and influenza B viruses, as well as pneumonia concerns.

In response to the increasing number of reported flu cases, additional flu clinics have been scheduled locally.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will hold another walk-in flu clinic after last week's clinics attracted hundreds of people. The clinic will run as scheduled, or until vaccines run out. The cost is $30.

-Jan. 25: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Lenawee County will also hold a pair of flu clinics the next two Thursdays at its health department in Adrian. You can call 517-264-5226 to schedule an appointment.

-Jan. 23: 8 a.m. - noon

-Jan. 30: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

So far in our area, there have been nine confirmed deaths connected to the flu:

-4 in Lucas County

-1 in Henry County

-2 in Monroe County

-1 in Lenawee County

-1 in Hillsdale County

That number could increase once an exact cause of death is determined for a 29-year-old Lucas County man suspected of dying from the flu.

County Number of Cases Reported Number of Hospitalizations Number of Confirmed Deaths Lucas -- 82 4 Wood 52 8 0 Defiance 130 -- -- Fulton 166 -- -- Ottawa 219 -- -- Seneca -- 3 -- Hancock 4 8 -- Henry 141 -- 1 Monroe -- -- 2 Lenawee 39 8 1 Hillsdale 10 8 1

If you need any information on the flu, head to our Flu Tracker section, where you can find details on clinics, symptoms, treatment and more.

