Notre Dame girls learning from former Rocket basketball players

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

It seems like no matter where Courtney Ingersoll goes, she always seems to run into Kyle Baumgartner.

"Me and Kyle have been friends since 7th grade," Ingersoll said. " We grew up in the same area, we were rivals in high school, we were rivals when she was at Akron, and then she joined us at Toledo."

Ingersoll wrapped up her career with the Toledo Rockets women's basketball team 2 years ago. Baumgartner finished a year later.

Their playing days were over, but soon enough, they found themselves teaming up yet again.

"Courtney had gotten a job here at Notre Dame," said Baumgartner. "She was in charge of some of their summer league games and asked if I would come with her to watch."

Watching quickly turned to working, and before long, Baumgartner joined Ingersoll as an assistant with the Eagles.

"There's really no negative to it," Baumgartner said. "If you get to do it with somebody that you're incredibly close with, it makes it that much more special."

"It allows our kids to talk about to (the players) about what has to be done at the college game," said Notre Dame coach Travis Galloway. "It shows our kids what kind of work ethic you have to have to be successful."

When it comes to coaching, both are learning as they go, and both say it's easier doing it with a friend by their side.

"It's been a great experience," said Ingersoll. "It's more than just a friendship now, it's co-workers. It's cool, though, we have a level of trust and everything."