Toledo salt supply in good shape despite record snowfall

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

This January has been the snowiest month on record for Toledo. Fortunately for drivers, there is plenty of salt to go around helping keep roads safe.

The road commission started the season with about 75,000 tons of salt. The normal amount is 40-50,000, but the mild winters the last two years have led to an excess. Last winter, for example, crews only used 26-28 thousand tons of salt on the streets, which is how much they've already used this year.

Another reason there is so much salt left despite the snow is that this winter has not required much salt, but instead, a lot of plows on the roads.

"When we get large snows, or we get very cold, the salt doesn't work," explained David Welch, commissioner of streets, bridges and harbor. "We don't salt it when it gets below zero or even down to single digits, so we don't use a lot of salt."

Welch also says the use of brine has cut down on salt use, as well.

