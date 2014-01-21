Lake Township residents see break-ins, scam phone calls

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Residents of a Lake Township subdivision are on high alert after several homes in the neighborhood have been broken into.

Police Chief Mark Hummer says they have developed a lead in the case and are currently narrowing down a suspect. Police say in the last couple weeks there have been two break-ins on East Broadway, and a resident on Clover Lane, a street that crosses East Broadway, says there was a break-in near her, as well.

The resident says she's noticed suspicious activity.

"There has also been suspicious vehicles seen in the area that have stopped, slowed, been in empty vacant lots where they shouldn't be and we just want everyone to keep an eye out," she said.

One of her major concerns is that many residents have not been made aware of the break-ins.

"Hopefully they can take it upon themselves and notify their neighbors on each side of their home and by doing this we can all reach the greater part of our subdivision in the shortest amount of time," she said. "That way everybody's aware and everybody is keeping an extra eye out."

She also says many of her neighbors are receiving spam phone calls to their cell phones.

"Inquiring as to if people have alarm systems, if they would like their home evaluated for one," she explained. "And when the numbers were looked up, there was a warning that this is a mass number. It's a scam, don't call it back."

Chief Hummer says they are looking for the person responsible for the break-ins. If you see any suspicious activity, call the police department at 419-666-8100.

