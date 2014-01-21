Flu-related death tolls on the rise in northwest Ohio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Flu-related death tolls on the rise in northwest Ohio

(Toledo News Now) -

The flu is hitting our area particularly hard this year. Health officials have urged people to get a flu shot, but there have been many reported cases of the flu and even several deaths caused by it.

In Lucas County, there have been four deaths from the influenza virus. On Tuesday, a 29-year-old with flu-like symptoms died. Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of death, but now say it is unlikely he died of the flu.

Across the state line, there have been two flu-related deaths in Monroe County and one in Lenawee County.

The first flu death in Henry County was reported Tuesday.

Wood County has not had any deaths reported, but they have seen 52 reported cases of the flu. Health officials there also pointed out that some hospitalizations and even deaths reported in Lucas County could be Wood County residents.

 

County Number of Cases Reported Number of Hospitalizations Number of Confirmed Deaths
Lucas -- 82 4
Wood 52 8 0
Defiance 130 -- --
Fulton 166 -- --
Ottawa 219 -- --
Sandusky 119 8 --
Seneca -- 3 --
Erie -- 6 --
Hancock 4 8 --
Henry 141 -- 1
Putnam 3    
Monroe 42 -- 2
Lenawee 39 8 1
Hillsdale 10 8 1

Feeling sick? Not sure if you should go to the doctor? We broke it all down for you here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Flu-related death tolls on the rise in northwest OhioMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly