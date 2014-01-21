Flu-related death tolls on the rise in northwest Ohio

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The flu is hitting our area particularly hard this year. Health officials have urged people to get a flu shot, but there have been many reported cases of the flu and even several deaths caused by it.

In Lucas County, there have been four deaths from the influenza virus. On Tuesday, a 29-year-old with flu-like symptoms died. Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of death, but now say it is unlikely he died of the flu.



Across the state line, there have been two flu-related deaths in Monroe County and one in Lenawee County.

The first flu death in Henry County was reported Tuesday.



Wood County has not had any deaths reported, but they have seen 52 reported cases of the flu. Health officials there also pointed out that some hospitalizations and even deaths reported in Lucas County could be Wood County residents.

County Number of Cases Reported Number of Hospitalizations Number of Confirmed Deaths Lucas -- 82 4 Wood 52 8 0 Defiance 130 -- -- Fulton 166 -- -- Ottawa 219 -- -- Sandusky 119 8 -- Seneca -- 3 -- Erie -- 6 -- Hancock 4 8 -- Henry 141 -- 1 Putnam 3 Monroe 42 -- 2 Lenawee 39 8 1 Hillsdale 10 8 1

Feeling sick? Not sure if you should go to the doctor? We broke it all down for you here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.