Piper the cat still needs a home

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The cat that captured the hearts of many after being rescued from a drain pipe in Findlay still doesn't have a home.

Piper has a few battle wounds and frostbite on his ears, and he's about 12 years old. Officials at the Hancock County Humane Society say he's run up quite a bill. A local vet is working with them to help lower the cost, and $220 has been donated so far.

Many people have stopped by to see Piper while he is recovering.

"They come to visit at the animal hospital, said Paula Krugh from the Humane Society. "There have been people calling from as far away as Canada, Florida, someone came from Kentucky to see him."

Two people have put in applications to adopt Piper, but he doesn't have a forever home yet.

Piper isn't the only cat the Humane Society has to take care of, and they say helping him has drained a lot of their medical funds. If you would like to make a donation to help, click here.

