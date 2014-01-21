Adrian group plans event to help human trafficking victims - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Adrian group plans event to help human trafficking victims

(Source: Eutrio) (Source: Eutrio)
ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Peoplein Adrian are coming together to help support victims of human trafficking.

Afundraiser will be held at the UAW hall in a few weeks to support the Children'sLantern, an organization that helps local victims of human trafficking.Organizers say donated goods and a Valentine's Day hotel package will beauctioned off at the fundraiser event. They say it's made possible by the wholecommunity coming together.

"We'rea group of friends that have gotten together and decided to give back to thecommunity," explained David Alm. "A lot of them are long-time residents thatare born and raised here, and they just want to give back and see it be abetter community."

Theevent will be held Feb. 6 at 1460 E Beecher Road. Money raised will help expand shelters fortrafficking victims.

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly