Vacant Maumee building turned into therapeutic art studio

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A vacant building in Maumee is getting a new life. Demolition began Tuesday on a former furniture store downtown, and the 135-year-old site will be turned into an art studio.

The Sunshine Art Studio will be open to the public in just a few months and will provide therapeutic services for the disabled.

"People are going to begin to see craftsmen and all sorts of workmen around the building, clearing things out and constructing over the next few weeks," said City Administrator John Jezak.

The company partnered with the Ohio Housing Source to renovate the building on Wayne and Conant and create a studio that will cater to those with developmental disabilities and employ at least 25-30 people.

"We have a disabled community that is being mainstream, being taught work skills and is also being integrated with the rest of the community," Jezak explained.

He says that's the main reason this is one of the most rewarding projects the city has tackled in the last decade.

The 6,000-square-foot studio will provide public painting, pottery and weaving lessons. The Sunshine Group has signed a six-year contract with the city to stay in the building, which is expected to be complete in mid-March.

