Propane shortage leads to high heating bills

    Friday, February 20 2015 12:58 AM EST
(Toledo News Now) -

Astatewide propane shortage is causing prices to skyrocket and the cost ofheating your home is going up.

OhioGovernor John Kasich has issued a statewide energy emergency declaration toexpedite propane shipments. The shortage is affecting 30 states in the U.S.

PerrysburgTownship resident Lori Martinez says the rising costs are making it verydifficult for her to heat her home.

"Ihave a little one and one on the way, so even if I want to keep it colder I can'tbecause I have them," Martinez said. "It's not fun at the moment."

Shesays it usually costs her about $650-700 to fill the tank up, and that lastsabout a month and a half. Her prices hover around $2.99 per gallon, butdepending on your supplier, prices can vary by more than a dollar.

Accordingto the Ohio Propane Gas Association, prices went up 32 cents per gallon lastweek. Officials say they don't know how high the prices will go, but issued thefollowing statement:

"TheOPGA is working at all levels to seek relief from the current distribution andinfrastructure problems facing Ohioans and their fuel providers."

Workersat Reliance Energy in Toledo say they haven't seen a shortage like this in 14years. They say most years they fill up on 5-7 loads of propane per week duringthe heating season, but this year, they're down to 2-3.

Inthe meantime, they encourage residents to do what they can to saveon their heating costs.

"We'redoing the things that we can, just bring space heaters in and turning it downlow, but it's cold and we're paying so much money and it's still cold,"Martinez said. "It's frustrating because the house is cold and you're goingbroke."

Martinezalso says she is using her fireplace for heat. Other ways you can reduce yourfurnace use is by putting plastic over windows, using weather strips,insulating your attic and using thermal curtains.

Stillcold? We have a slideshow with some helpful tips on how you can keep warm. Seeit here.

