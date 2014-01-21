Propane shortage leads to high heating bills

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

How to keep pipes from freezing

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

Tips to keep your house warm this winter

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

As you turn on your heat to keep warm in these frigid cold temperatures, there is something you should also keep in mind... carbon monoxide.

Astatewide propane shortage is causing prices to skyrocket and the cost ofheating your home is going up.

OhioGovernor John Kasich has issued a statewide energy emergency declaration toexpedite propane shipments. The shortage is affecting 30 states in the U.S.

PerrysburgTownship resident Lori Martinez says the rising costs are making it verydifficult for her to heat her home.

"Ihave a little one and one on the way, so even if I want to keep it colder I can'tbecause I have them," Martinez said. "It's not fun at the moment."

Shesays it usually costs her about $650-700 to fill the tank up, and that lastsabout a month and a half. Her prices hover around $2.99 per gallon, butdepending on your supplier, prices can vary by more than a dollar.

Accordingto the Ohio Propane Gas Association, prices went up 32 cents per gallon lastweek. Officials say they don't know how high the prices will go, but issued thefollowing statement:

"TheOPGA is working at all levels to seek relief from the current distribution andinfrastructure problems facing Ohioans and their fuel providers."

Workersat Reliance Energy in Toledo say they haven't seen a shortage like this in 14years. They say most years they fill up on 5-7 loads of propane per week duringthe heating season, but this year, they're down to 2-3.

Inthe meantime, they encourage residents to do what they can to saveon their heating costs.

"We'redoing the things that we can, just bring space heaters in and turning it downlow, but it's cold and we're paying so much money and it's still cold,"Martinez said. "It's frustrating because the house is cold and you're goingbroke."

Martinezalso says she is using her fireplace for heat. Other ways you can reduce yourfurnace use is by putting plastic over windows, using weather strips,insulating your attic and using thermal curtains.

Stillcold? We have a slideshow with some helpful tips on how you can keep warm. Seeit here.

