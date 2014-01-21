Lucas Co implements new property tax for recycling programs

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Property owners in Lucas County should take a close look at their latest tax bill, as a new fee is being applied to every improved parcel of property.

A new $5/year fee is now appearing on property tax bills in Lucas County so the county can implement its solid waste management plan to address and satisfy Ohio EPA requirements for communities to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Lucas County Sanitary Engineer Jim Shaw says money generated by the fee can be spent on building a recycling material recovery facility, which would create some new jobs.

"There's a certain amount of tonnage, 30, 40,000 tons per year that you're generating locally that would make sense from an economic standpoint to build a material recovery facility, and we're right on the brink of that," he said.

Shaw says the county is working with the City of Toledo in hopes of having construction starting later this year on that project. He says the fee should also improve recycling services around the county.

"The future programs and services might be a countywide curbside drop off, for example."

John Amos is a Sylvania Township resident who makes frequent stops at the county's recycling drop-off center at King and Sylvania, and he says any attempt to cut down on what's being dumped into landfills is worth it.

"I think it's a good deal," Amos said. "What we're doing is right, taking steps makes it even better. Five dollars in this day and age is nothing and it brings jobs locally. In this economy you can't beat that."

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.