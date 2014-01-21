Lucas Co implements new property tax for recycling programs - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co implements new property tax for recycling programs

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Property owners in Lucas County should take a close look at their latest tax bill, as a new fee is being applied to every improved parcel of property.

A new $5/year fee is now appearing on property tax bills in Lucas County so the county can implement its solid waste management plan to address and satisfy Ohio EPA requirements for communities to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Lucas County Sanitary Engineer Jim Shaw says money generated by the fee can be spent on building a recycling material recovery facility, which would create some new jobs.

"There's a certain amount of tonnage, 30, 40,000 tons per year that you're generating locally that would make sense from an economic standpoint to build a material recovery facility, and we're right on the brink of that," he said.

Shaw says the county is working with the City of Toledo in hopes of having construction starting later this year on that project. He says the fee should also improve recycling services around the county.

"The future programs and services might be a countywide curbside drop off, for example."

John Amos is a Sylvania Township resident who makes frequent stops at the county's recycling drop-off center at King and Sylvania, and he says any attempt to cut down on what's being dumped into landfills is worth it.

"I think it's a good deal," Amos said. "What we're doing is right, taking steps makes it even better. Five dollars in this day and age is nothing and it brings jobs locally. In this economy you can't beat that."  

