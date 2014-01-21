Collingwood Green in final stages of development - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Collingwood Green in final stages of development

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Planning is under way for the final phase of the Collingwood Green development, located on a 23-acre site where the Brand-Whitlock homes once stood along Division Street in central Toledo.

Phase one was building a senior living high-rise, which has been completed. Phase two involves building new townhouse units, which is expected to begin in the spring. Phase three of development, which is expected to cost around $14 million, involves building a community activity center and a gateway building with residential and commercial space.

Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority Executive Director Linnie Willis says Toledo City Council is being asked to approve a resolution of support for the application of tax credit funding for phase three. Willis says having the city backing would go a long way towards a successful funding application.

"We really need the support of the city. We received our first 9 percent tax credit allocation award for phase two of Collingwood Green," said Willis.

If all goes well, Willis says phase three construction could start next year. 

