Restaurant Ratings Report: Inspectors find restroom and cross-contamination issues

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Inspectors served up eight violations at Howard's Drive Thru on Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo, including cross-contamination and restroom issues.

We want to make sure you and your family have the safest experience when dining out. So to keep you and your loved ones from falling ill over E. coli or salmonella, we review standard restaurant inspections by the Lucas County Health Department each week.

Eight violations were found at Baskin Robbins on South Reynolds Road in south Toledo. The facility will need to switch its equipment for some that is certified and approved by the National Sanitation Foundation, which is a requirement for all restaurants. Repairs will also need to be made to the broken freezer being held together by duct tape. Additionally, ice and food build-up needs to be removed on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

Jo-Jo's Original Pizzeria on Mayberry Square in Sylvania is working to reverse its 14 violations. A plumber will need to fix the facility's standing water issue. Violations also noted were rust on shelves and food stored on the floor. While visiting this month, inspectors found raw ground beef stored above produce and no date label on cooked lasagna.

On Alexis Road at the Sylvania Diner, inspectors found eight violations, including a sink without stocked towels and a lack of date labeling of foods. They want to send a message to the employer to clean and maintain the facility on a regular basis.

Inspectors served up eight violations at Howard's Drive Thru on Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo. A cross-contamination issue was noted after raw bacon was seen stored above milk, cheese and yogurt. Also, the sinks in the bathroom need soap and towels. Inspectors suggested a general cleaning, due to clutter and dirt found throughout the facility.

Restrooms are a focus at the Mirage Bar on Buckingham Street in central Toledo. Inspectors found five violations, including no hot water in the women's restroom and no sink in the men's. A follow-up visit is scheduled for next month.

If you're afraid you may have a foodborne illness, contact your local health department. Learn more about food safety from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fire up the grill! There's some BBQ to be had along Tremainsville Road in west Toledo. No violations for Smoke Bar BQ this week, giving many an excuse to load up on cornbread and ribs.

Mancy's Steak House on Phillips Avenue in west Toledo is also sitting comfortable because inspectors found zero violations against it.

You can eat at even more restaurants without worry, including the Wendy's and Subway on West Central Avenue, The Original Sub Shop & Deli on Broadway Street, Cold Stone Creamery on Talmadge Road and Toppers Frozen Yogurt on Monroe Street.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.