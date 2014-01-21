29-year-old Lucas County man dies of flu-like symptoms - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

29-year-old Lucas County man dies of flu-like symptoms

Eric and his daughter Eric and his daughter
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Deputy Lucas County Coroner Dr. Cynthia Bieser says a 29-year-old Lucas County man died Tuesday following hospitalization for flu-like symptoms.

Bieser says Eric Sherman died five hours after arriving at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. She does not know if Sherman had an underlying medical problem.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday resulted in an undetermined cause of death. Bieser says she made several cultures from the autopsy, but they will not yield results until early next week.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department considers Eric Sherman's death flu-related.

"It happened extremely fast," said Eric Sherman's father. "This is a very devastating loss. Eric was a father, he was a husband and he was a son. He touched many lives."

Sherman's family says he was a youth pastor who pushed through feeling sick Saturday to take a trip with his youth group.

"He was the life of the party," said Jamal, Eric's brother. "Whenever I was down, he would always pick me back up. It was vice versa. We were like a tag team."

On Sunday, Sherman went to an urgent care in Sylvania, where he was diagnosed with double pneumonia and the flu.

"The person in charge told us he did not have to be hospitalized," his father said. "I asked him, 'With that type of diagnosis, should he be hospitalized?' He says, 'No. Eric is strong and usually young people bounce back very fast.'"

Sherman was rushed back to the hospital on Tuesday, where he died hours later.

Four Lucas County residents have died from the flu this year. Two have died in Monroe County, 1 has died in Lenawee County and 1 has died in Henry County.

We want to help you fight the flu this season. Find more information about symptoms, treatment and clinics in our Flu Tracker section.

Not sure if you have the flu?

Here are symptoms you shouldn't ignore:

-chills

-body aches

-coughing

-fever

-tiredness

-sore throat

-nasal congestion

Prevention is key when avoiding the flu. Remember these tips to avoid getting sick:

-flu shot

-proper hygiene

-avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose

-healthy diet and exercise

-stay hydrated

-disinfect surfaces

