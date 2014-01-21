29-year-old Lucas County man dies of flu-like symptoms

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Deputy Lucas County Coroner Dr. Cynthia Bieser says a 29-year-old Lucas County man died Tuesday following hospitalization for flu-like symptoms.

Bieser says Eric Sherman died five hours after arriving at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. She does not know if Sherman had an underlying medical problem.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday resulted in an undetermined cause of death. Bieser says she made several cultures from the autopsy, but they will not yield results until early next week.



The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department considers Eric Sherman's death flu-related.

"It happened extremely fast," said Eric Sherman's father. "This is a very devastating loss. Eric was a father, he was a husband and he was a son. He touched many lives."

Sherman's family says he was a youth pastor who pushed through feeling sick Saturday to take a trip with his youth group.

"He was the life of the party," said Jamal, Eric's brother. "Whenever I was down, he would always pick me back up. It was vice versa. We were like a tag team."

On Sunday, Sherman went to an urgent care in Sylvania, where he was diagnosed with double pneumonia and the flu.

"The person in charge told us he did not have to be hospitalized," his father said. "I asked him, 'With that type of diagnosis, should he be hospitalized?' He says, 'No. Eric is strong and usually young people bounce back very fast.'"

Sherman was rushed back to the hospital on Tuesday, where he died hours later.



Four Lucas County residents have died from the flu this year. Two have died in Monroe County, 1 has died in Lenawee County and 1 has died in Henry County.

We want to help you fight the flu this season. Find more information about symptoms, treatment and clinics in our Flu Tracker section.

Not sure if you have the flu?

Here are symptoms you shouldn't ignore:

-chills

-body aches

-coughing

-fever

-tiredness

-sore throat

-nasal congestion

Prevention is key when avoiding the flu. Remember these tips to avoid getting sick:

-flu shot

-proper hygiene

-avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose

-healthy diet and exercise

-stay hydrated

-disinfect surfaces

