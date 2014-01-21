Cause of death determined after missing Toledo man found dead - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cause of death determined after missing Toledo man found dead in Findlay

Brian Domanski was found dead two weeks after he was last seen.
Domanski was found in his car at this McDonald's location in Findlay. (Courtesy of Chris Domanski)
The cause of death has been determined after a missing Toledo man was found dead in his car in Findlay last week.

Hancock County Coroner Dr. Mark Fox says Brian Domanski died of acute coronary artery bisection.

According to Fox, the autopsy puts the date of death around Jan. 4 or Jan. 5, but that is approximate because of the cold weather. Domanski was last seen Jan. 3. His body was discovered Jan. 17.

Dr. Fox says Domanski's body had slumped to an area between the vehicle's seat and floor, which made it difficult to see him.

While searching for him, a family member discovered his vehicle in a McDonald's parking lot on Trenton Avenue in Findlay.

Toxicology results will take several weeks, but according to Dr. Fox, they will not change the cause of death.

