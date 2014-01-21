Adrian moves forward with revival, one building at a time

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Another place leaders are bringing new life is a vacant lot on North Main and Front, where a gas station was demolished last year.

Leaders say this building is next in redevelopment plans, after it sat vacant for years and even started deteriorating.

The city of Adrian is getting a facelift and as plans move forward, many wonder what will happen next.

City leaders say a vacant building that sits on the edge of downtown isn't giving off the right impression.

"This corner is so busy, but it gave everybody the wrong idea of what our central business district looked like," said Mayor Jim Berryman.

Lots of work and redevelopment have gone into making downtown Adrian seem more attractive. Leaders say the building with Jean Christopher Portraits is next, after it sat vacant for years and even started deteriorating.

"We had problems of bricks falling down and falling on the sidewalk, so we had to fence it off," explained Berryman.

Now, those fences are down and new paneling protecting the building is up, as crews give the building an overhaul. Adrian leaders say it's the first step in bringing new life to the corner.

"It's really important that we get this done. So hopefully in 2014 we can get the renovation going on this," said Chris Miller, director of Downtown Adrian Development Authority.

The renovation will lead to high-end apartments on the upper level and a commercial tenant on the first level. Miller believes finding the right tenant shouldn't be hard "noting the prominence of the corner, the high traffic counts, the great parking spots in front and back."

While it may just seem like one building, the mayor says it's all part of a bigger plan.

"This is one small step in moving forward to making this a more inviting place to come," said Berryman.

Another place leaders are bringing new life is a vacant lot on North Main and Front, where a gas station had to be demolished last year. Months later, land is finally being prepared for something new.

Although there's nothing there now, things could soon change. Back in October, the vacant Amoco gas station that used to sit there was demolished and fresh soil was put in the ground underneath.

Since then, city leaders have been working with developers to come up with the best way to use the land. They say there's a lot of interest in building a new restaurant and have narrowed it down to two potential investors.

"Whenever we do something like this, a highly visible corner looks better as a result of some kind of project or renovation. We always hear from the community about how terrific it is and how excited they are to see something new happening downtown," said Miller.

According to Miller, the two proposals will be reviewed at next week's county land bank meeting. Construction on the project they choose could start later this year.

Read more on Adrian's redevelopment plans:

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.