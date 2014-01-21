Henry County Health Department reports first flu death - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Henry County Health Department reports first flu death

HENRY COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Another person has died from the flu in northwest Ohio.

The Henry County Health Department says a 47-year-old woman with underlying health conditions died in early January. The flu was confirmed through lab draw.

According to the health department, the county has a lower number of confirmed cases compared to this time last year with 47 total.

Four Lucas County residents have died from the flu this year. Two have died in Monroe County and 1 has died in Lenawee County.

Not sure if you have the flu?

Here are symptoms you shouldn't ignore:

-chills

-body aches

-coughing

-fever

-tiredness

-sore throat

-nasal congestion

Prevention is key when avoiding the flu. Consider the following to avoid getting sick:

-flu shot

-proper hygiene

-avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose

-healthy diet and exercise

-stay hydrated

-disinfect surfaces

We want to help you fight the flu this season. Find more information about symptoms, treatment and clinics in our Flu Tracker section.

