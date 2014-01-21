Two wanted in overnight West Toledo robbery, stabbing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A man is in the hospital after being stabbed during a robbery at J&D's Side Trip in the 1500 block of Sylvania Ave. in West Toledo Tuesday morning, police say.

Police say two masked men entered the bar with the intent to rob it.  One patron was stabbed in the chest after refusing to comply with their demands.

The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital.  His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police say both men wanted for the robbery and stabbing got away with cash from the bar and ran off on foot.

