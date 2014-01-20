How to save on heat costs this winter - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

How to save on heat costs this winter

    •   
(Toledo News Now) -

All this cold weather can mean high heating bills for residents this winter. Looking for ways to save?

ConsumerEnergyCenter.org offers many helpful suggestions on how you can cut down on your natural gas and propane use:

-Turn your thermostat down to 68 degrees. They say for every degree you lower your heat between 60-70 degrees, you can save up to five percent on heating costs. You can lower it to 55 degrees at night or when you're leaving the home for an extended period of time.

-Clean and replace your furnace filters as necessary. Keep your furnace clean and well-maintained to make sure it is running efficiently.

-Set your water heater to a lower temperature setting.

-Seal any leaks around windows, doors, vents, pipes or anywhere else.

-Consider replacing old gas appliances with newer, more energy-efficient models.

For more tips on heating safety and how to stay warm this winter, click here.

