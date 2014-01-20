16-year-old girl helps pull neighbors from burning house - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

16-year-old girl helps pull neighbors from burning house

An east Toledo family made it out of their burning home thanks to the help of a 16-year-old neighbor.

Shannon Hovey says her 16-year-old daughter Allie didn't want to be interviewed because she doesn't feel like she did anything special – but she did.

"She doesn't feel like a hero," Hovey said. "She doesn't feel like she did anything that she shouldn't have done. She just reacted and just did what needed to be done to make sure the kids were okay and everyone was okay."

Hovey says she first saw the Gill Street fire on her security camera early Sunday morning. Once she realized it was her neighbor's house on fire, she told Allie and her boyfriend. That's when Allie sprung into action, without her mother's knowledge.

Allie ran up to the side of the smoke-filled house and helped the neighbor's young son out of a bathroom window. Once he and his sister were save at the Hoveys' home, Allie went back to help guide the mother, Amy Engel, out of the home.

Shannon Hovey didn't realize what her daughter did until later.

"To find out two hours later that she was actually next to the house, she went over the fence to help and I mean, I just – I'm very proud of her," Hovey said.

She says there is one thing her daughter wants everyone to know.

"You're supposed to help your neighbors," Hovey said. "Everyone is supposed to help everyone. At a time like this, you realize there are still people that do it, but I don't think it happens enough, and I don't think [Allie] thinks it either."

A fund will be set up at Genoa Bank to help the Engel family.

