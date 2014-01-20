Fremont Reservoir warns of ice fishing dangers

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife recommends only going out on ice that is 3 inches thick or more. (Source: ODNR)

More signs warning of ice fishing dangers will be posted this week.

So far only a "no swimming" sign is posted at the Fremont Reservoir.

It may be ice fishing season, but safety officials say there are some areas off limits, including the Fremont Reservoir.

"Our position is: No ice is safe ice. There is no safe ice," said Chief Doug Crowell with the Ballville Township Fire Department.

Since winter arrived, on any given weekend at the reservoir you can find families sledding, ice skating and enjoying the great outdoors.

"This is the first actual winter that we've went through that there has been water in the reservoir, so it's new. It's something that people haven't exactly experienced before," said Crowell.

But curiosity can land you waste deep in trouble. Fremont safety officials have posted rules warning that ice fishing isn't safe, but they say many people don't understand they mean the ice is not safe to be on altogether.

In addition to a "no swimming" sign, a new sign will be posted warning people to stay off the ice. If people don't heed the warning and fall through the ice, firefighters would have to risk their lives to save them.

"We're going to have to go there, we're going to have to get suited up, take ropes. And we'll actually send someone out on the ice to attempt the rescue," explained Crowell.

The fire chief says reservoir levels rise and fall very often, and with the city pumping more water into it, the ice is constantly churning and weakening.

Expect to see new signs warning about the dangers of ice at the Fremont Reservoir Tuesday.

Are you, a friend or family member considering ice fishing?

Know the basics from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife:

-No ice is safe ice! Ice thickness varies across a lake. Avoid areas where there is flow (feeder streams and springs) or in-water obstructions (bridges pilings, docks, and dam structures), since ice is usually thinner around these objects

-Always fish with a partner or in an area where several other anglers are present

-Let others know exactly where you are going and when you plan to return

-Place a cell phone in a plastic bag to protect it from moisture in case you get wet

-Always take along a throw cushion or wear a personal flotation device in case of immersion

If you fall into the water:

-Remain calm

-Slip off loose boots to better tread water

-Use ice awls to pull yourself out of the water

-If no ice awls are available, call for help and try "swimming out" by letting your body rise up to firm ice and crawl out

-Stay flat, distributing your weight on the ice

-Keep your clothes on once out of the water to stay insulated

-If someone else falls in, REACH with a stick or fishing pole, THROW in a rope or flotation device, ROW or push a boat and GO call for help

