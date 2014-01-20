UT holds annual unity celebration to honor MLK - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT holds annual unity celebration to honor MLK

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Monday marks the 13th year the University of Toledo has held a unity celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The mayor and president of the Toledo area NAACP attended the annual event.

The event coordinator estimates about 1,700 people went to UT to remember the work of MLK. People were asked to bring a canned good to the event, which was held at Savage Hall.

Both D. Michael Collins and the new president for the Toledo branch of the NAACP, Ray Wood, spoke about creating unity locally. Both leaders stressed the importance of creating a strong community and bringing awareness to light.

"The biggest thing we do is we unify our neighborhoods, and we understand that the foundations of diversity are what makes us a stronger nation, a stronger community, and a stronger body of people," said Collins, who attended the unity celebration for the first time as mayor of Toledo.

"There's a lot of things that haven't changed. There are steps that we have taken backward. I think that when the University of Toledo puts on events and functions like this, it keeps it in everyone's awareness that there is still work to do," said Wood.

It has been more than 50 years since MLK gave his famous "I have a dream" speech.

