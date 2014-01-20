EDITORIAL: Thank you maintenance crews - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: Thank you maintenance crews

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

I received several e-mails and phone calls last week following my editorial on the snow removal teams. Viewers wanted me to remember the hard-working service crews that kept all of those huge snow plow trucks on the road.

The severe weather is really hard on this equipment. Breakdowns are common and often require on-site repairs in the middle of the storm.

The service crews brave the elements and keep the plows plowing. So, here's a shoutout to the maintenance crews for the cities and the counties. Great job!

